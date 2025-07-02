Close Menu
Wednesday, July 2
The Village Reporter
The Village Reporter
Bryan Lions Club Selects Leaders For 2025-2026 & Welcome New Member

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
NEW LEADERSHIP … Bryan Lions leaders have been inducted for the 2025-2026 club year. Left to right are Ben Murray, Vice President, Mic McKarns, Secretary, Matt Keck, President, Larry Harsila, Past President/Membership, Denver Henderson III, Director/Membership, Tom Barnes, Director, and Lisa Keck, Director. Not pictured are Doug Saul, Treasurer and Pam Barnes, Director. Also, (below photo) new Lions member Josh Motter (left) is pictured with sponsor Lion Mic McKarns.

 

