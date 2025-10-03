Bryan Man Dies Following Two-Vehicle Crash In Defiance County

PRESS RELEASE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance Post is investigation a two-vehicle fatal crash. The crash occurred at approximately 2:30 P.M. on Friday September 26, 2025. The crash was located at State Route 18 and The Bend Road, in Defiance County.

Gary Davis, age 79, of Bryan Ohio, who was driving a silver 2019 Ford Ranger, was southbound on The Bend Road. Mr. Davis approached the intersection of State Route 18 and failed to yield at a posted stop sign where he then struck a 2013 blue Ford Focus.

The Focus was driven by Jaylynn Price, age 17, of Defiance Ohio, who was traveling eastbound on State Route 18. After impact, both vehicles left the south east corner of the intersection.

Mr. Davis was transported from the scene by Sherwood EMS. He was taken to Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital, with serious injuries. Mr. Davis was then transferred to Parkview Reginal Medical Center in Fort Wayne Indiana, where on September 29th he was pronounced deceased.

Ms. Price was flown from the scene by Mercy Life Flight to Parkview Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The passenger of the Ford Focus Hunter Runk, age 8, was transported by Samaritan Medical Transport by air to Parkview Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, the Sherwood Fire Department, Delaware Township Fire Department, Gideon’s Towing and John’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.