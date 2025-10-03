Joy Lammon (1954 – 2025)

(1972 Graduate Of Wauseon High School)

Joy Denise Lammon, age 71, passed away unexpectedly at her home. Joy was born on Easter Sunday, April 18, 1954 to Harold S. and Mable (Schlegel) Lammon at Detwiler Memorial Hospital.

She was baptized in April 1965 at First Christian Church in Wauseon, Ohio. Joy graduated from Wauseon High School, Class of 1972. She attended Barbizon School of Modeling and later graduated from Davis Business College.

She worked at McCord Manufacturing. She also worked in several area restaurants and owned the former White Lattice Restaurant. Most recently Joy worked part-time at Wal-Mart in Napoleon.

Joy was a faithful member of First Christian Church in Wauseon, Ohio where she served as a member of the diaconate and sang in the choir for many years. She also enjoyed singing in the Community Choir for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mable Lammon; sister-in-law, Diane Lammon; nephews, Michael Lammon and Dean Lammon.

Joy is survived by her brothers, Glen (Fran) Lammon and Jerry Lammon; niece, Susan (Lammon) Yoshida; nephew, Dan Lammon; great-nieces, Sarah and Hannah Yoshida and great-nephew, Micah Yoshida.

The family will receive guests on Monday, October 6, 2025 from 10 – 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St., Wauseon, Ohio with her Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Pastor Michael Doerr officiating. Interment will be Private in Ottokee Cemetery.

In memory of Joy, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to serve the Lammon Family.