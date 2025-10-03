Lawrence Rensberger (1931 – 2025)

Lawrence R. Rensberger, age 94, of Ney, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio.

Born on June 18, 1931, in St. Joe, Indiana, Lawrence was the son of the late Ray D. and Emma “Pearl” (Sponseller) Rensberger.

On March 30, 1952, he married the love of his life, Patricia A. “Pat” Core, in Williams County, Ohio, and she survives. Lawrence dedicated over 40 years of his life to Hayes Albion Trim Trends Division and was also a lifelong farmer, a calling he pursued with dedication and pride.

Even after retiring, he continued serving his community, working in various roles with Central Local School, retiring after 15 years of service.

He was a faithful member of Pleasant Ridge Dunkard Brethren Church in West Unity, Ohio. In his free time, Lawrence enjoyed collecting toy tractors, woodworking, tinkering, gardening, and planting trees.

In addition to his beloved wife Pat, Lawrence is survived by his three children, Barbara Ann Ford, James L. Rensberger, and John L. (Laura) Rensberger, all of Ney; five grandchildren, Jasmine (Corey) Bauer, Nick (Trisha) Fisher, Sheena (Scott) Bauer, Dillon (Alicia) Rensberger, and Dustin Rensberger; three step-grandchildren, Heather (Ben) Mavis, Sara (Bill) Fields, and Dusty (Melissa) Grine; along with numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Burl B. Rensberger; and his sister, Mary Alice Carlin.

Visitation for Lawrence R. Rensberger will be held Monday, October 6, 2025, from 2:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood, Ohio. Funeral services for Lawrence will take place at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, with Pastor Dennis St. John officiating. There will be an additional hour of visitation prior to the start of the funeral on Tuesday. Interment will follow in Sherwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Lawrence’s memory to Pleasant Ridge Dunkard Brethren Church. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.