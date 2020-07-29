Bryan Woman Sentenced For Drug Possession & Failure To Appear

A Bryan, Ohio woman was sentenced on July 28, 2020, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Kaela Ickes, 30, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. She possessed Methamphetamine and failed to appear on her personal recognizance bond.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Ickes to 2 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs and court appointed attorney fees, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, to be held at CCNO until a bed is available at Serenity Haven, successfully complete drug treatment at Serenity Haven, and any recommended aftercare, and successfully complete the Fulton County Drug Court Program.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Ickes spending 8 months in prison for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, and 18 months in prison for Failure to Appear, with said sentences to be served concurrently, with a total prison term of 18 months.

–PRESS RELEASE