Burton Buell (1931 – 2024)

Burton L. Buell, 93, of Bryan, Ohio and long-time Edon, Ohio area resident, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Burton was born Jan. 17, 1931 at the home of his parents Elmer and Dorothy (Everett) Buell of Edon.

He was a 1949 graduate of Edon High School, where he had been an outstanding athlete. He played basketball all four years during high school, first for the junior varsity and then the senior varsity.

He was also on the baseball team, where he was the catcher for the last two years. They were the District Champions his junior year.

Burton helped his parents on the farm after graduation, but soon found himself answering his country’s call to go to Korea in 1951 as a member of the U. S. Marine Corps.

He boarded a train at Bryan with several other men from the area and traveled to Parris Island, South Carolina for basic training.

He proceeded on to Camp Lejune, North Carolina for tractor training and then to Camp Pendleton near San Diego for training on fighting in tropical conditions. During his service, he was assigned to the 5th Battalion and in Korea he drove the big cats that hauled heavy machinery and artillery.

For much of his time he lived by the 38th parallel in a bunker they had made next to the large artillery guns he had helped to transport.

During his service, Burton received the respect of his fellow soldiers, was promoted to the rank of Corporal and was about to be promoted to Sergeant when the war ended.

On Oct. 1, 1955 he married Donna Thomas, who preceded him in death on Nov. 21, 2006. Together they farmed and raised their family. He had a family farm, raising crops and pigs as well as dairy cows whose milk he sold to Countyline to be made into cheese.

Like many family farmers, he also helped his family with their planting and harvesting, as well as farming some of the land of his neighbors. Eventually, he retired, and the couple built a house in Bryan.

He was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, a member of the Edon United Methodist Church and enjoyed attending the Bryan Senior Center.

Survivors include three children, Charlene (Bill) Priest of Bryan, Ohio, Craig (Marjorie) Buell of Bryan, Ohio and Scott Buell of Findlay, Ohio; four grandchildren, John (Amy) Priest, Erika (Adam) Slough, Evan (Katie) Buell and Ryan (Jenna) Buell; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and a brother, Henry Buell.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St., in Bryan. Services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Edon Cemetery with military graveside rites presented by the Edon American Legion and the US Marine Corps Honor Guard.

The family would especially like to thank Visiting Angels, the nurses from Elera Caring as well as Kathy and Misty for their excellent care of Burton.

Memorials in the name of Burton Buell may be made to: The Bryan Senior Center and the Edon United Methodist Church.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com