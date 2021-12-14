Callie Bernath (1937-2021)

Callie V. (Bradley) Bernath, age 84 years, of Archbold, passed away Monday morning, December 13, 2021, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold.

She was born June 18, 1937, in Scott County, Virginia to Tee and Myrtle (Jordan) Bradley, and married Thomas Bernath on June 23, 1960, and he survives.

Callie loved her family, playing cards with friends, spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, socializing, cooking, watching preachers and listening to Gospel music and most of all being a wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Thomas; two daughters, Cathy (Barry) Short of Wauseon, and Sheila Bernath of Bryan; two grandchildren, Thomas Keim of Archbold and Tonya Bailey of West Unity; three great-grandchildren, Jayma Bailey, Drew Bailey and Kennedy Bailey; sister, Betty Ross of Bryan; and a brother Donald Bradley of Bryan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Bill Bradley and Claude Bradley.

Services will be held on Friday, December 17th, at 11 AM at Short Funeral Home in Archbold. Friends may call from 9-11 AM before the service on Friday. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

