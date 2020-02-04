Candice Landis (1972-2020)

Candice Irene Landis, 47, of Pioneer, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Candice was born on April 14, 1972 in Bryan, OH to William Eugene and Connie Ann (Cogswell) Keller. On February 28, 1989 she married Michael A. Landis in Montpelier, and he survives.

Candice was a loving wife, mother and most of all a grandmother. She was a proud member of the Alvordton United Brethren Church in Alvordton, OH.

Candice is survived by her parents, Connie and Roger Alego of Montpelier; husband Michael A. Landis of Pioneer; two daughters, Lacey (Christian) Beck of Alvordton and Alicia Landis of Ann Arbor, MI; two grandchildren, Christian and Carrielee Beck; siblings, Shane (Brandi) Keller of Waldron, Jeremy (Amber) Keller and Chad (Deb) Keller both of Montpelier, and Ryan (Brandy) Alego of Pioneer.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Eugene Keller; sister Jeanie May; and grandparents, Wayne and Donna Cogswell.

A celebration of Candice’s life will take place on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Alvordton United Brethren Church with Dr. Dan VanArsdalen to officiate. Memorial contributions may be given to the family.

