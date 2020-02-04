Harold Knierim (1930-2020)

Harold F. Knierim, 89, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed into heaven on Monday, February 3, 2020. Harold was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on February 21, 1930 to Fred and Leola Knierim. On April 28, 1957, he married his wife of 62 years, Mary Jean (Morr) Knierim, and she preceded him in death on December 30, 2019.

Harold was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Harold was an Army Veteran having served his country in the Korean War and proudly participated in an Honor Flight to Washington, DC in 2014.

He attended the University of Toledo on the G.I. Bill and became a Pharmacist. He went into partnership as owner of Osborne Drugs and later became Head of Pharmacy at the Fulton County Health Center where he retired.

His life was indeed busy having many interest and hobbies. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, making and flying airplanes, horticulture, bowling, and was an endless reader. He was a life member of the Fulton County Sportsmen’s Club and Past Commander of the American Legion Post 265.

Left to cherish his memory are sons, Daniel (Cathy) Knierim of Fayette, Ohio, Philip (Lori) Knierim of Wauseon, Ohio, and Michael (Robin) Knierim of Wauseon, Ohio. He is also survived by his grandchildren Bradley (Amanda) Knierim, Stacey (Dustin) Schroeder, Craig (Tiffany) Knierim, Aubrey Knierim, Grant Knierim and Kyle Knierim, 9 great grandchildren, and sister, Mary Jane Grieser.

Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Matthew Knierim, and brothers William, Robert and Larry Knierim.

Visitation for Harold will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, at Christ United Methodist Church, with Pastor Michael Berne, officiating. Interment will be private in the Wauseon Union Cemetery with Military Rites being accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

For those wishing to make a contribution in Harold’s memory may consider Alzheimer’s Association or the Fulton County Humane Society. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

