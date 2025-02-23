James Riegsecker (1938 – 2025)

(Attended Zone School; Lifelong Farmer)

James L. Riegsecker, 86, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away in the morning hours on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, in his home, with his loving family by his side.

Several hours later, his beloved wife, Ann L. Riegsecker, passed away at the Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, also surrounded by her loving family.

Jim was born December 30, 1938, in Fayette, Ohio, son of the late Glen and Christine (Miller) Riegsecker. Ann was born November 25, 1942, in Wauseon, Ohio, daughter of the late William “Bill” and Erma (Shaneour) Colon.

Jim attended the former Zone school in rural Fulton County, while Ann attended Wauseon Exempted Village Schools. They were united in marriage on August 2, 1959, in Wauseon, and settled in nearby West Unity.

Jim was a life-long farmer, which was his first love. He also worked at Hayes Albion for 17 years, Wauls Auto and McCord’s.

As it goes, farmers never retire, so Jim then went to work for the second-generation family farm, Three D Farms. For a majority of her career, Ann was a homemaker supporting Jim and tending to their four children.

Ann also worked outside their home at various points in her career at Mendleson Egg Company, Main Stop, and then State Bank & Trust.

As a farmer, Jim was naturally a talented mechanic, which led to his hobby of tractor pulling and membership with the National Tractor Pullers Association.

Ann was a dedicated member of the Olive Branch Church in Fayette, where she served as first elder and treasurer for over 40 years, and was active with the women’s Bible study.

Jim enjoyed raising hogs over the years, and in more recent times enjoyed mowing his lawn – which took him back to his tractor and farming days.

Ann was an exceptional baker, and her nine varieties of homemade cookies, bread, and butterscotch and lemon pies were always a big hit at any family get togethers.

Together, they loved watching all the sporting events of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Most of all, Jim and Ann were inseparable over their 65 ½ years of marriage, doing nearly everything together.

Surviving are their four children, Debra (Dan) Meyers of West Unity, Lowell Riegsecker of Archbold, Gary (Tammy) Riegsecker of Milliken, Colorado, and Donna (Brent) Mocherman of West Unity, ten grandchildren, Dustin (Anissa) Meyers, Derek (Shanna) Meyers, Jenell (Brandon) Magrum, Gavin (Bethany) Riegsecker, Lynell (Nathan) Magrum, Garett (Dani) Riegsecker, Dallas “DJ” Riegsecker, Kortney Mocherman, Sarah (Austin) Herman and Brittney (Austin) Finnegan; and 21 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Jim’s four siblings, Victor (Pat) Riegsecker of Wauseon, Sam (Darolee) Riegsecker of Fayette, Janet (Ronnie) Bechstein of Delta, and RuthAnn (Phil) Dunn of South Haven; Michigan; and Ann’s two brothers, Donnie (Janet Fox) Colon and Paul (Shirley) Colon, both of Wauseon.

Jim and Ann were preceded in death by their parents; daughter-in-law, Koni Riegsecker; one grandson, Devan James Meyers; and Ann’s six siblings, Irene Willeman, Larry Colon, Ernie Colon, Marlene Viers-Kurfiss, Lee Colon and an infant sister.

Similar to how they lived life “together”, a combined visitation for James L. and Ann L. Riegsecker will be held Thursday, February 27, 2025, from 2:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the West Unity United Methodist Church, 311 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Funeral services for Jim and Ann will then be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, February 28, 2025, at the West Unity United Methodist Church with Pastor Jay Moore officiating. Interment will follow in West Franklin Cemetery, Fayette, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Olive Branch Church, Elara Caring Hospice or to Visiting Angels. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio 43570.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.