Carl “Gene” Dargitz (1946 – 2025)

(Edon Resident; Retired From Thiel Construction)

Carl E. “Gene” Dargitz, age 78, of Edon, OH, passed away on Monday, September 29, 2025, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.

Gene was a construction worker and retired from Thiel Construction with 47 years of service to the company. He enjoyed woodworking in his free time.

Carl E. “Gene” Dargitz was born on October 7, 1946, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of Carl E. and Sarah M. (Cunningham) Dargitz. He married Carolyn J. Missler on May 29, 1965, in Edon and she survives.

Gene is also survived by his daughter, Teresa (David) Cooper, of Ney; son, Tim (Amanda) Dargitz, of South Bend, IN; 5 grandchildren, Kayla, Tyler and Riley Cooper, all of Ney, Orion Dargitz, of Edgerton and Jacki Dargitz, of Colorado; 5 great grandchildren, Everleigh, Colby, Olivia, Serenity and Addilynn; sister, Charlene Bigger, of Edon; a niece and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Terry Missler.

A time for friends and family to gather to celebrate Gene’s life will be held on Thursday, October 2, 2025 from 5:00-7:00 pm in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, OH.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to CHP Hospice or the Williams County Humane Society. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.