Robert “Bob” Patterson (1946 – 2025)

Robert “Bob” W. Patterson, age 79, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Friday morning, September 26, 2025, at The Inn at Fountain Park, Bryan, Ohio.

Bob worked for Titan Tire for over 30 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Eagles, Marine Corps League, American Legion, VFW and Patriot Hills Golf Club.

He enjoyed golfing and was a fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Robert William Patterson was born September 14, 1946, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Clarence “Junior”and Irma (Adams) Patterson, Jr.. He graduated from Bryan High School.

Bob proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1969. On February 5, 1977, he married Sherry Gotshall in West Unity, OH, and she survives.

Bob is also survived by his daughter LeAnn Mockensturm; sons, Rodney Patterson, Robert (Marnie) Patterson and Rusty (Ashley) Patterson; 13 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Claudia (Gerry) Ruihley and Virginia (Don) Funnell and a brother, Ike Patterson. He was preceded in death by his parents

In accordance with Bob’s wishes there will be no public services at this time. Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with Bob’s arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Elara Caring Hospice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.