Carl Sito (1962 – 2023)

(1981 Graduate Of Montpelier HS)

Veteran

Carl J. Sito, age 61 years young, of Stryker, passed away after a battle with cancer on September 2, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his family. Carl worked as a line technician at NASG in Bryan for 20 years.

Carl was born on July 21, 1962, in Montpelier, to Michael and Bonnie (Eitzman) Sito. He graduated from Montpelier High School in 1981.

On April 25, 1992, Carl married Victoria (Honeycutt), who survives. Carl served as a member of the United States Navy.

In his free time, Carl enjoyed walking his Great Pyrenese dog, Jasper, working in his yard, and playing video games on his PS5. Most of all, he loved listening to music.

Carl is survived by his wife of 31 years, Victoria; children, Valerie (Jeremiah) Garcia and Charlie (Catrina) Wright; mother, Bonnie Sito; grandchildren, Victoria, Xavier, Brentley, Brooke, and Brenden; brothers, Kevin and Phil Sito; and sisters, Denise Sito and Cheryl Honeycutt Balmer. He is also survived by nephews, Josh, Dakota, and Collin; nieces, Erica, Stephanie, and Emily; great-nephews, Deacon, Devin, and Zavior; and great-nieces, Trinity and Maggie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mike Sito; father-in-law and mother-in-law; and brother-in-law.

A celebration of Carl’s life will take place on September 9, 2023 in Fayette, Ohio at 305 Union Street at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Carl’s Go Fund Me: “Carl Sito – Cancer Diagnosis”.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Sito family.