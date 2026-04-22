Carma Greathouse (1937 – 2026)

Carma M. (Stantz) Greathouse, 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2026, at Majestic Health Care, Bryan, Ohio.

After her husband’s retirement they moved to Winter Haven, Florida and managed CRF Retirement Communities.

They were members of the Landmark Baptist Church in Haines, Florida. Carma was born on July 5, 1937, the daughter of Day Dayton and Lola Marie (Manley) Stantz.

She married James E. Greathouse on November 27, 1955 at the Madison Church of God in Montpelier, and he preceded her in death on June 6, 2015.

Carma is survived by one son James D. Greathouse of Pioneer; three grandchildren, Amanda (Kevin) Walter, Leah Kerr and Thomas (Brooke) Greathouse; 10 great grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Emmert Mark and Glenn Alan Greathouse, one daughter Kelly Jo Greathouse: two sisters, Donna Ellis and June Crowl, and brother, Dayton Stantz.

Honoring Carma’s and her family’s wishes, funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society or American Heart Association or Williams County Humane Society.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at: www.krillfuneralservice.com.

Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve Carma’s family.