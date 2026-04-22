Linda Widney (1945 – 2026)

(Beloved Bus Driver Known For Kindness)

Linda Lou Widney, age 80, of Holland, Ohio, peacefully passed away under hospice care at Embassy of Swanton on Friday evening, April 17, 2026.

She was born in Toledo on May 11, 1945. Linda was a graduate of Springfield High School. She later married the love of her life, Delbert J. Widney, who preceded her in death on April 14, 2024.

For over 20 years, Linda dedicated her career as a bus driver with Springfield Schools, where she was known for her kindness and care toward the students she transported.

She enjoyed watching game shows and especially cherished the time she spent with her sons, grandchildren, family, and friends. Linda will be remembered for her warm heart and the love she shared with those around her.

Linda is survived by her son, Gregory J. Widney of Holland; sisters, Brenda Tabbert of Wauseon and Florence Beringer of Swanton; grandsons, Cody and Jacob Widney; daughter-in-law, Kimberly M. Widney; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a special friend, Eddie, who affectionately referred to Linda as “Mom.”

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Tabbert and Berneda (Short) Tabbert; husband, Delbert; son, Anthony “Tony” J. Widney on October 13, 2025; brother, Paul; and sister, Jane.

In accordance with Linda’s wishes, there will be no public services. Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109 in Delta, has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551, in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.