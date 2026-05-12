Patricia Resor (1943 – 2026)

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(Beloved Member Of Montpelier Community)

Patricia A. Resor, age 83, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away Tuesday morning, April 29, 2026, at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier.

Patricia was born on March 26, 1943, in Livonia Township, Michigan, to Eino August and Edna May (Sablon) Loukojarvi. She was a graduate of Reading High School in Michigan and spent many years working as an assembler and factory employee throughout the area, including positions with Pioneer Transformer in Pioneer, Powers & Sons in Montpelier, and most recently at Robinair in Montpelier. She also for a brief time worked at Evergreen Healthcare Center.

Patricia was a member of First United Methodist Church in Montpelier. She also enjoyed the Montpelier Moose Lodge and the Montpelier Senior Center. Patricia will be remembered for her hardworking spirit, her friendly nature, and the love she shared with her family and friends.

Surviving is her daughter, Melinda Resor of Montpelier. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Marvin Loukojarvi.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at First United Methodist Church in Montpelier with Pastor Eric Dailey officiating. Family and friends are invited to a funeral luncheon at the church after the funeral ceremony.

Memorial contributions may be directed toward funeral expenses through Thompson Funeral Home. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.