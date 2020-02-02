Carol Feehan (1947-2020)

Carol A. Feehan, age 72, of Stryker, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in her home. Carol had worked as a home health aide and hairdresser. She had served on Stryker Village Council for 16 years.

Carol was born in Henry County, Ohio on February 1, 1947, the daughter of Auburn and Luella (Norden) Andrews. Carol was a loving caregiver to her daughter, Kim, and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving is her daughter, Kim Feehan of Stryker; brother, Ron (Jean) Andrews of Springboro, Ohio; nephew, Chris (Kristin) Andrews of Toledo; niece, Elizabeth (David) Andrews-Bock of West Chester, Ohio; and great nephews and nieces, Zachary, Joshua, Alyssa, and Lillian. She was preceded in death by her parents.

In keeping with Carol’s wishes, all services will be private. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Stryker.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Memory of Carol Feehan for help in purchasing a service dog, in care of Chris Andrews.

Online condolences may be given to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.