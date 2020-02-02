Max Singleton (1933-2020)

Max L. Singleton, age 86, of Mark Center, Ohio, passed away in his home at 6:02 P.M. on Friday, January 31, 2020, surrounded by his family. Mr. Singleton was employed by Hayes Albion for more than thirty years and was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church near Sherwood, Ohio.

Max enjoyed talking to friends and family, playing cards, watching TV, fishing, and going to Porter’s Auction. He loved to roller skate and was the manager of the Sherwood roller skating rink at one time.

Max L. Singleton was born on November 26, 1933, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Dearl and Ila (Saylor) Singleton. He married his wife of nearly sixty-one years, Elsie M. Stecher, on June 6, 1959, at St. John’s Lutheran Church near Sherwood and she survives.

Surviving in addition his wife are one daughter, Tonge (Nathan) Kimpel, of Edgerton, Ohio; four grandchildren, Tiffany (Martin) Booher, of Orland, Indiana, Brigette (Sean) Turay, of Crown Point, Indiana, J.J. (Tasha) Vance, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, and Tyler (Amber) Kimpel, of Wolcottville, Indiana; ten great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Lou (Bob) Mabis, Betty Singleton and Shirley (Ora) Miller; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Richard Singleton, Carolyn Wann, Lavon Singleton, Vada Singleton, Genevieve Baumgart, Mollie Thompson and Barbara Miller.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in St. John’s Lutheran Church near Sherwood, with Reverend Eric Moquin officiating. Interment will take place in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive visitors for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M., in the church.

Memorials are requested to St. John’s Lutheran Church Building Fund.