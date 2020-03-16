Carol Frysinger (1931-2020)

Carol J. Frysinger, 88, of rural Napoleon passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born June 15, 1931, in Napoleon to the late Albert and Ora (Stryker) Long.

On April 9, 1950, she married Delmar Frysinger in Liberty Center, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 16, 2011.

Carol was a homemaker, and worked beside her husband on the family farm. She also worked as a dietary aide at Fulton County Health Center from 1987-99, and then volunteered until 2010.

She was a member of Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed taking camping trips with her family to various destinations, and spent over 40 memorable years camping at the Henry and Fulton County Fair. She was an avid bowler, and played in a couple card clubs.

She enjoyed watching the Buckeyes, Browns, and Indians, and working in the garden. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and following all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities.

She is survived by her children, Sandy (Greg) Weber of Wauseon, John (Tricia) Frysinger of Napoleon, and Jodi (Jeff) Gyurasics of Perrysburg; son-in-law, Bob Meyer of Napoleon; grandchildren, Jason (Lisa) Meyer, Carrie (Cary) Drewes, Amber Figy, Abbie (Fernando) Chavez, Andrea (Mike) Snyder, Alexa (Matthew) Brown, Levi Frysinger, Nicole (Rich) Ryder, Steven Singh, Jonathon (Shanna) Singh, Hannah Gyurasics, A.J. Gyurasics, and Joel Gyurasics; and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by daughters Sue Meyer and Janet Singh; granddaughter, Ginger Meyer; and siblings, Robert, Julian, Elnora, and Bill Long.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Morrison Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Friday at the church one hour prior to services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church.