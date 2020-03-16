Gene Rupp (1936-2020)

Gene L. Rupp, who served as principal of Archbold High School for nineteen years, died on March 14, 2020 in Archbold, Ohio. He was 83. The cause was complications related to Parkinson’s Disease, according to the family.

Gene Lee Rupp was born April 13, 1936, in Archbold, Ohio. His father, Nelson, was a farmer and county commissioner. His mother, the former Edna Keim, was a homemaker. It was a religious household with Bible verses memorized, parents obeyed, chores performed, and education valued.

Mr. Rupp attended Taylor University and was the first member of his family to graduate with a four-year degree. He went on to earn graduate degrees in Education Administration and Counseling from Bowling Green State University and University of Toledo.

While a student at Taylor University, he met Nancy Rowley and they were married in 1958. They had two sons, Todd and Brad.

After graduating from Taylor University, Mr. Rupp was a mathematics teacher at Wauseon and Archbold high schools. He held supervisory and administrative roles for the Fulton County Board of Education, Franklin Township, and Archbold Schools.

In 1965, he co-wrote the geometry test for the District State Testing Program that was administered across the state of Ohio. Mr. Rupp was appointed principal of Archbold High School in 1969, a position he held until 1988.

Mr. Rupp was appointed Vice-President of Development of Taylor University in 1992 where he remained until retirement in 2002. He oversaw the largest capital campaign in the history of the university.

While at Taylor, he coined the oft-repeated phrase “Keeping Taylor, Taylor” a reference to the university’s deeply rooted Christian tradition. A committed follower of Jesus Christ, he demonstrated his faith daily to staff and family, signing all communication “To God be the glory.”

A member of the Archbold Evangelical Church, he served as church chairman, youth leader, Sunday school teacher, and he participated on building and finance committees. Mr. Rupp was also the secretary for the Evangelical Mennonite Church national conference.

Mr. Rupp was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty Oyer, and brother Lowell Rupp. He is survived by Nancy, his wife of 61 years, sons Todd (Rochelle) Rupp and Brad (Julia) Rupp; five grandchildren, Lindsay Glynn, Madison Rupp, Adam Rupp, Natalie Rupp, and Lucas Rupp; and four great-grandchildren.

Due to the national health concern, all services will be cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Archbold Evan Church Building Fund or the Taylor University Scholarship Fund.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.