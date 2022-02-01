Carol Miller (1935-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Carol A. (Wiler) Miller, age 86, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Carol was born on September 14, 1935 in Wauseon, Ohio to Glen and Mildred Wiler, who preceded her in death.

She graduated from Wauseon High School in 1953 and married the love of her life, Elmer Miller, on April 29, 1954.

Carol enjoyed spending time with loved ones, crocheting, playing cards and decorating for the holidays. Carol was a member of St. Caspar Catholic Church, Wauseon, Ohio.

She was a member of the Wauseon Auxiliary Legion Post 265 and the Wauseon VFW Auxiliary.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Mildred Wiler, sister, Winifred Leatherman, sister-in-law, Beverly Wiler, niece, Wendy Leatherman and a son-in-law, Dale Hornung.

Carol is survived by her husband, Elmer Miller, of Wauseon, Ohio, daughters, Linda Hornung, of West Unity, Ohio, Trudi Miller, of Stryker, Ohio, Karen Miller, of Wauseon, Ohio. Brother, Robert Wiler, of Toledo, Ohio. Grandchildren, Michael Borton, of Texas, Jeremy Borton, of West Unity, Ohio, Lyndsey (Paul) Vincent, of Camden, Michigan, Zach Miller, of Stryker, Ohio, Hunter Mattin-Miller, of Wauseon, Ohio, Chase Mattin-Miller, of Wauseon, Ohio; and great-grandchildren, Kodi, Skylar, Paityn, Leeland, Parker and Paige; and great-great-grandchildren, Kasen, Ashtyn, Luke, Jersey.

Friends may call for a time visitation with the Miller family on Sunday, February 06, 2022, 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the Pope John 23rd Room of St. Caspar Catholic Church, North Shoop Avenue, Wauseon, Ohio where the Holy Rosary will be recited 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 07, in St. Caspar Catholic Church. Fr. Todd Dominique will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery. Funeral luncheon will be served following the interment services in the Parish Hall of St. Caspar Catholic Church. Those attending the services are invited to dress casually.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions and donations may be made to: brightfocus.org/macular

Carol’s obituary was lovingly prepared by the Miller family.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol A. (Wiler) Miller, please visit our floral store.