Fred Bolyard (1931-2022)

Fred Dixon Bolyard, age 90, passed away on the 29th of January 2022. Fred was born to Julius and Nora Bolyard in Deer Park, Maryland on March 25, 1931.

Fred attended the University of Maryland in 1948 where he enrolled in Vocational Mine Classes. Fred was also an army veteran.

He was a proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 18 since 1953.

Fred spent his days outside tending to his apple trees and his large garden. He enjoyed hunting with his sons and grandsons. His pride and joy were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia; sister, Agnes; children, Mary (Brad) Symington, Fred Jr. (Dawn) Bolyard, Nora (Rodney dec’d) Ludwig, Phil (Vicki) Bolyard, John (Kim) Bolyard; 9 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

He is proceeded in death by his sisters, Jane, Minnie, and Daisy; brothers, Frank and Barney; and daughter, Kathy.

Private services will be held at a later date. The family is requesting donations to be made to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).