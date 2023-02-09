Carol Nafziger (1944-2023)

Carol Nafziger, age 78 years, of Wauseon, passed away Tuesday morning February 7, 2023 in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born August 16, 1944 in Hazelton North Dakota, the daughter of Oscar and Irene (Heberle) Will.

Carol moved to Colorado in 1964 where she worked as a medical stenographer. It was there that she met Joe Nafziger, who was working in the same hospital as an orderly.

They married April 3, 1966 in Linton North Dakota at the United Brethren Church, where Carol grew up. They moved to Wauseon Ohio where they raised their daughters.

She worked for an attorney in Archbold, then she worked at F&M bank before staying home to raise her girls.

Carol was a wonderful homemaker, a wonderful cook, who loved to entertain and was a gracious host to others, even if it was last minute.

She could put together a delicious meal and loved hosting others in her home. After the girls were older – she babysat and then went to work for Lugbill Cookie factory in Pettisville, later she also helped at North Clinton preschool, and then she worked at Detwiler Manor (Fulton Manor) until she retired in 2010.

Carol was involved in many activities at North Clinton Church, where they enjoyed being part of Sunday school, greeting others and teaching bible school and helping out wherever needed.

Mom enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and trying new recipes. There were always cookies in the freezer and her homemade buns which were always a treat.

Mom had a huge heart for her family and many wonderful memories have been enjoyed with the many campfires and camping with family and friends at their pond property. Words fail to express the extent of the memories made and laughter shared.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years Joe Nafziger; daughters Melissa Miller, Karla (Jay) Pursel, and Annette (Aron) Sauder; Grand-children, Tyson (Nisha), Kailey (Scott), Justin (Kelsey), Jordyn (Aaron), Kendal, Karsen, Brittney and Lexi; Great grandchildren, Nolan, Noelle, Brooklyn, Aiden, Layla, Tully, Tuff, Dawson and Montana.

She was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Irene, infant brother Kenneth; and a granddaughter Kaitlyn Pursel.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 11, at 11 AM at North Clinton Church. Interment will precede in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 3-7 PM.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.ShortFuneralHome.com