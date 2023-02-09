Elinore “Fay” Austin (1946-2023)

Elinore “Fay” Austin, age 76, of Wauseon, passed away February 6, 2023 at the Fulton County Health Center. Prior to her retirement, Fay worked at Walmart as a cashier.

Fay was born on December 15, 1946, in Ridgely, TN, to the late Cecil and Helen (Smith) Dyer. On December 28, 1962, Fay married the love of her life, Edward.

Fay was a collector of dolls and stickers. She was also an avid Facebook user. Together, Fay and Edward raised 11 Siberian huskies, dating back to 1966.

Fay was known as an amazing poet, her most famous poem being “The Christmas Star”, written about the large, shining Christmas star in Wauseon, which was used as the inspiration for the PBS Special “Christmas in a Small Town” in North Carolina.

Surviving Fay is her husband, Edward; daughter, Kristina Sarcelli of Pinckney, MI; brother, David Dyer of Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Peggie Dyer.

Online condolences may be offered to the Austin family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Austin family.