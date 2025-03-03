Carol Ruffer (1938 – 2025)

(Owned Coldwell-Banker Realty In Bryan)

Carol M. Ruffer, age 87, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 2, 2025, at her home with her family at her side.

She was a realtor in Bryan and together with her husband, William owned Coldwell-Banker Realty in Bryan for many years.

She was a member of Orchard Hills Country Club and was an avid golfer. Carol was a talented artist, crafter and wood carver. She enjoyed gardening and was always ready for a game of cards.