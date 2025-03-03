Carol Ruffer (1938 – 2025)

(Owned Coldwell-Banker Realty In Bryan)
Carol M. Ruffer, age 87, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 2, 2025, at her home with her family at her side.
She was a realtor in Bryan and together with her husband, William owned Coldwell-Banker Realty in Bryan for many years.
She was a member of Orchard Hills Country Club and was an avid golfer. Carol was a talented artist, crafter and wood carver. She enjoyed gardening and was always ready for a game of cards.
Carol was born on January 22, 1938 on a farm near Napoleon, Ohio, the daughter of Otto and Luella (Meyer) Dehnbostel. As a young girl she helped on the farm.
At 12 years old, because her father was injured and couldn’t drive, she drove John Deere tractor with an overloaded wagon of tomatoes from the farm, through Napoleon and delivered them to Campbell’s Soup so the family could get their check.
She married William R. Ruffer on April 25, 1959, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Freedom Township and he preceded her in death on November 8, 2022.
Carol is survived by her two sons, Bill (Kathy) Ruffer, Jr., of Bryan, and Marc Ruffer, of Chapel Hill, Tennessee; one granddaughter, Kerri (Austin) James, of Columbia, Tennessee; great grandson, Parker James and sister, Norma Ruffer, of Archbold.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband William Ruffer; and sisters, Betty Schweibert, Phyllis Silveus and Dee Bortz.
There will be a celebration of life at her home with family and friends in the near future. Carol and William will be interred together with military rites in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials are requested to the Cancer Assistance of Williams County. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.
