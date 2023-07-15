Carol Stockburger (1939 – 2023)

(Lifelong Resident Of Fayette)

FAYETTE – Carol Lydia Stockburger, age 84, of Fayette, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.

She was born March 30, 1939, in Dearborn, MI, to the late Thomas W. and Nettie (Freiss) Merillat.

She married Paul Frederick Stockburger on June 15, 1957, at the Fayette Church of the Nazarene, and he preceded her in death on May 11, 2021.

Carol was a 1957 graduate of Gorham Fayette High School and lifelong resident of Fayette. In addition to raising her children, she worked outside the home at the former Fish’s Dime Store in Fayette and Buttons & Bolts in Archbold, OH.

She also operated a sewing business out of her home for many years, Lydia’s Golden Stitches. In addition to spending time with her family, Carol enjoyed sewing and various church activities at her church, Solid Rock Community Church in West Unity.

Surviving Carol are her children, Connie Lester, Fred (Dawn) Stockburger, and Teresa (Mike) Knisely; two sisters, Micki Stachurski and Beverly Gentilia; nine grandchildren, Zach, Merinda, Alissa, Hilary, Parker, Cady, Erica, Josh, and Mac; and 10 great-grandchildren, Owen, Emersyn, Lydia, Layn, Kohlton, Averi, Evelyn, Izzy, Mikey, and Jace.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Merillat and Clifford Merillat in infancy; two sisters, Arlene Eczar and Geraldine VanAssche; and two brothers-in-law, James VanAssche and Peter Gentilia.

Funeral services for Carol will take place on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel, with Rev. William VanValkenberg officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery, Fayette. The family will receive visitors, also on Saturday, from 11:00 AM until the time of service.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider memorial donations in honor of Carol to the SRCC Youth Group.

Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.