Carol Todd (1950-2020)

Carol L. Todd, age 70, of Wauseon, passed away suddenly at her home on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born on May 19, 1950 in Wauseon to Kenneth and Mary Ann (Baum) Graber. She married the love of her life, Gary Todd on February 5, 1972 and he survives.

For over 30 years Carol took great pride in working as a cafeteria supervisor for Wauseon Public Schools. She was an avid bowler in her younger years and for over 40 years she loved get-together’s with friends to play bunco. She could often be found working around the home and being crafty.

Her family and friends will remember her for being an amazing cook, sharing many laughs, creating many memories at the family cottage on Long Lake, whooping her daughter Erica in Rummikub and supporting and spoiling her precious grandchildren. Her giving and loving nature will be dearly missed by many.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Todd; children, Justin (Tricia) Todd, Erica (Ben) Wolford and Brooks (Amanda) Todd; grandchildren who meant the world to her, Tucker, Tayce, Carly and Sawyer; siblings, Al Graber and Veryl (Michelle) Graber; sister-in-law, Jenny Graber; many, many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends – too many list!

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Daryl Graber and nephews, Joel and Jacob Graber.

The family will gather with friends and family for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 2-5:00 p.m. at 15876 Co. Rd. F, Wauseon, Ohio 43567. Due to the sensitivity of COVID-19, please be advised that masks will be requested for the gathering as will social distancing.

A Private Memorial Service for Carol’s family will be held at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Carol’s memory to a charity of the donor’s choice. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol L. Todd, please visit our floral store.