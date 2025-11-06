Carole Fox (1940 – 2025)

(Served Several Terms On Stryker Village Council)

Carole Dee (Wheeler) Fox, age 85, of Stryker, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on August 19, 1940, in Rollin Township, Michigan, Carole was the cherished daughter of the late Gilbert F. and Dorothy (Towne) Wheeler.

A proud 1958 graduate of Archbold High School, Carole went on to attend the Toledo Beauty Academy, where fate intervened and she met the love of her life, David Fox, through his sister Arline.

Their connection was instant and enduring. They married on February 13, 1960, at St. Peter Catholic Church, Archbold, Ohio, and this year celebrated an incredible 65 years of marriage, a testament to their unwavering devotion and partnership. Carole was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Stryker until the church closure.

Carole was a woman of many talents and deep community roots. She owned and operated Carole’s Beauty Salon from her home for over 52 years, where she not only styled hair but built lasting relationships with her clients.

Her passion for helping others extended into her role as a job coach at Four County Career Center, where she guided and mentored special needs students for many years. She also served several terms on the Stryker Village Council, contributing her voice and vision to the betterment of her beloved town.

A lifelong Democrat, she believed deeply in the power and responsibility of civic engagement. She often spoke about the importance of exercising one’s privilege to vote and encouraged her children and grandchildren to stay informed, compassionate, and active participants in government and community life.

Known throughout Stryker for her creativity and enthusiasm, Carole brought joy to the community with her annual haunted house—a beloved Halloween tradition—and her famous Fox’s funnel cakes at Stryker Summerfest.

She was a dedicated volunteer with Ohio Child Conservation League, where she organized and led the annual Halloween parade, costume judging contest, and pre-Trick or Treating community meal.

During the Christmas season, Carole played a vital role in organizing the annual food drive, helping to provide meals and holiday cheer to families in need throughout the Stryker community. Her compassion and commitment made a lasting difference in the lives of many during the most meaningful time of year.

Above all, Carole’s greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who never missed a game, event, or celebration. Her unwavering support and pride in her children and grandchildren were evident in everything she did.

A wonderful cook and hostess, her home was the heart of family life. From hosting swim parties, reunions, and cherished Sunday night dinners, to holiday celebrations that never suffered a lack of presents, her home was filled with laughter and love.

On summer days, you could often find Carole relaxing on her deck with a diet coke or a cup of coffee (and sometimes both), watching her grandchildren and their friends swim in the backyard pool.

It brought her immense joy to see them grow, laugh, and make memories right in her own backyard—a place she lovingly made the heart of family fun.

Carole’s vibrant spirit, warm smile, and adventurous heart made her unforgettable. She embraced life fully, always ready for the next adventure, and left a legacy of love, generosity, and joy that will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Carole is survived by her devoted husband, David H. Fox, Sr., who cared and loved her till the very end; her adored sons, David (Laura) Fox, Jr., Michael (Becky) Fox, and Mark Fox, Sr.; her cherished grandchildren, Lacey (Jason Fountain) Fox, Mason (Chloe) Fox, Mark (Suzanna Hausch) Fox, Jr., and Nick (McKinze) Fox; her loving great-grandchildren, Lola Fox, Lane Fox-Fountain, and Lincoln Fox-Fountain; and her beloved sisters-in-law Rosemarie Hites and Barb Dennis, and brother-in-law Thomas Fox.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Larry and Dennis Wheeler.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 1:00 – 2:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH 43506. Carole’s funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, at Krill Funeral Home with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Township, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carole’s name to the Williams County Humane Society, 09464 County Road 13, Bryan, OH 43506, an organization she deeply supported and from which she lovingly adopted many animals over the years.

Carole’s family lovingly prepared her obituary announcement. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve the Fox Family.

Online condolences and guest registry be given and signed at: www.krillfuneralservice.com.