Jacquelyn “Jacky” Frappier (1932 – 2025)

Jacquelyn “Jacky” Fayth Frappier, age 93, passed away peacefully and quietly on Tuesday, November 3, 2025, at her residence.

She spent many years volunteering at the Bryan Hospital and Church Women United Thrift Store.

Jacky was an animal lover and cared for as many animals as she could throughout her lifetime.

Jacky was born on April 25, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Samuel Stallings Johnson and Donetta “Dolly” Miles. She married Morris “Mose” Frappier on April 25, 1950 and he preceded her in death on June 17, 2014.

Jacky is survived by her four children, Morris Lee (Kacee) Frappier, of Ney, Steven L. (Susan) Frappier, of Montpelier, Candi (Scott) DeVlaminck, of Montpelier and Cherie (Nancy) McCarthy, of Bryan; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren and a brother, Thomas (Louise) Fenimore, of Oregon. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside funeral services for Jacky will be held on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorial contributions may be directed to CHP Home Health & Hospice, 1215 South Portland St., Bryan, OH 43506.

To sign the online register, view her memorial tribute video or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.