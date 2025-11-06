Bruce Kerr (1957 – 2025)

(Graduate Of North Central High School)

Bruce Wayne Kerr, 68, of Kunkle, passed away on Monday, November 3, 2025, at this home. He was born on September 6, 1957, in Peru, Indiana to Jackie L. and Shirley D. (McIntosh) Kerr.

Bruce is a graduate of North Central High School and worked at a mechanic the majority of his life. He enjoyed racing, classic cars, motorcycles and tinkering in the shop on cars.

He is survived by his sons, Bruce (Beth) Kerr, Jr., of Waterloo, Indiana, Tyson (Abby) Kerr of Monroeville, Indiana and Wesley Kerr of Bryan; six grandchildren, Parker, Kamden, Jaxson, Gavin, Calix and Harper; and four siblings, Dorothy Sue Miller of West Unity, Jackie (Gerald) Cooper of Texas, Paul (Trinia) Baughman of Kunkle and Harry Kerr of Glasgow, Kentucky. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents.

No services for Bruce will be held and the family will grieve him privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Donations may be made in Bruce’s memory to the Williams County Humane Society.