Caroline Adams (1927-2020)

Caroline Lucas Adams, of Montpelier, OH passed away Thursday evening, April 16, 2020 at Kingston Residence of Perrysburg. Caroline was born March 19, 1927 in Coalton, OH to Floyd L. and Ruth C. Lucas.

She graduated from Coal Rural High School in 1944. In 1948, Caroline graduated from the College of Nursing at The Ohio State University where she served as President of her Senior Class. On December 19, 1948 she married the love of her life, Don K. Adams whom she met while they were at Ohio State.

Caroline worked as a Public Health Nurse in Columbus for several years before moving with Don to Fremont, OH. In 1954, the couple moved to Montpelier, OH, where, using her nursing and business skills, she assisted Don in all aspects of his veterinary medicine practice for large and small animals in Williams County.

Caroline served the Montpelier School System as Home-School Coordinator for 17 years before retiring in 1991. As a registered nurse, Caroline worked with students and parents on a variety of health, social and attendance concerns, as well as assisting in the school nurse’s office. She was a long time member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Montpelier, OH.

Caroline had many hobbies. She was an avid gardener, an expert seamstress and enjoyed crafts of all kinds, especially knitting, rug hooking and cross stitch. She and Don together produced many woodworking creations and sold birdhouses, Noah’s Arks and hand carved Santas through their Etsy business – Birds Are Us.

Caroline loved to read and one would be hard pressed to find a topic she knew little about. She had an encouraging saying for any life event such as, “be pretty”, “don’t push the panic button”, “fiddle dee dee”, “yagottawanna”, and “oh, piffle!” The couple traveled extensively across the US and Europe and had a passion for collecting antiques throughout their married life.

Caroline is survived by her children, Deborah (Ron) Lilly of Farmington, CT, Elaine (Terry) Moore of Perrysburg, OH, Anne (Bob) Boetel of Littleton, CO, Grace (Thomas) Frericks of Dayton, OH, and John (Alison) Adams of Apex, NC; grandchildren, Debi Anne Lilly, Aaron Lilly, Megan (Moore) Leonhard, Lucas Moore, Adam Moore, Caroline (Wenzke) Hudson, Kevin Wenzke, Eric Wenzke, Nathan Adams and Colin Adams; ten great-grandchildren and sister, Margaret Anne (Richard) Zoerb of Nashua, NH.

Caroline was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 69 years, Dr. Don K. Adams and their infant son, Charles Edward.

Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 402 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH.