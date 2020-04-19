Ralph “Pops” Grubb (1963-2020)

Ralph “Pops” E. Grubb, 56, of Montpelier passed away at his home Thursday evening. He was born on June 30, 1963 in South Williamson, Kentucky to Jack C. and Lillian (Marcum) Grubb.

Ralph was a roofer at Cline Brothers Roofing in Archbold for nearly 30 years. He enjoyed tinkering with bicycles and even adding motors to his bicycles. Ralph also enjoyed being in the outdoors.

He is survived by his sons John Kennel of Montpelier, Christopher Dohm of Montpelier; Jason Grubb of Montpelier, Joseph Grubb of Hicksville and Joshua Grubb of Defiance; numerous grandchildren; the mother of his children Robin L. (Grubb) Baldwin; siblings Kathy Hilderbrand of Pioneer, Teresa Hilderbrand of Lenore, West Virginia, Sandy (Eugene) McClaine of Pioneer, Alma Grubb of West Virginia, Jack Grubb of West Virginia and Michael Grubb of Ohio and his significant other Lisa Penrod of Montpelier.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, brother Earl Grubb and sister Patricia Grubb.

Ralph will be laid to rest at a private graveside service at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.