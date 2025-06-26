Caroline Thompson (1934 – 2025)

(1953 Graduate Of Kunkle High School)

Caroline V. Thompson, 90, of West Unity, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 22, 2025, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan.

Caroline was born November 22, 1934, in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, daughter of the late Paul and Katherine (Bradbee) Theobald.

She was a 1953 graduate of Kunkle High School. Caroline married Hal Dewey Thompson on July 15, 1955, in Kunkle, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on August 12, 1989.

She worked in the cafeteria at Millcreek-West Unity Local School District and the kitchen at the Ohio Turnpike Plaza.

Caroline was a member of Living Hope Free Methodist Church and the West Unity Lions Club. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and sewing.

Surviving are two children, Kirk (Sharon) Thompson of Swanton, Ohio, and Jodi Thompson of Wauseon, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Cindy Thompson; three grandchildren, Shane Thompson of Vanlue, Ohio, Trace (Bethany) Thompson of Genoa, Ohio, and Jenna Liber of Fairview Park, Ohio; two great-grandchildren.

Caroline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hal Thompson; two daughters, Leann Thompson and Vicki Thompson; two sons, Michael Thompson and Chris Thompson; two sisters, Joann Langham and Pauline Theobald; and one brother, Tom Bradbee.

Graveside funeral services for Caroline V. Thompson will be held Friday, June 27, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity, with Pastor Dan Van Arsdalen officiating. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the Filling Home of Mercy, N160 St. Rt. 108 Napoleon, Ohio 43545.

