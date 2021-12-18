Caroline’s Carts Now Available In Local Markets

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

CAROLINE’S CARTS … Pictured L to R is Alex Miller a member of the advocacy group Voices of the People, Tom Eickhoff Chief Manager, Shane Brace an employee of Chief and a member of the advocacy group Voices of the People, and Brittany Appel with son Gavin trying out the new cart.

(Bryan, Ohio) December 13, 2021 – The Williams County Board of DD (WCBDD) recently received a Founders Grant of $2,533 from the Bryan Area Foundation to purchase two Caroline’s Carts. One cart is available at Chief Market in Bryan, and one is at Miller’s New Market in Montpelier.

Brittany Appel brought the idea to WCBDD to make grocery shopping with her son Gavin more accessible. The local Voices of the People Advocacy group discussed the idea with the local grocers and helped execute the project.

“I keep thinking about how a simple change in our community like these carts will have a significant impact.” “It’s important that community members speak up when there is a need like this and work together with local organizations and businesses to get the needs met. We will be looking for more ideas in 2022,” said Joan Miller, WCBDD Community Inclusion Specialist.

Caroline’s Cart is a shopping cart created to provide parents and caregivers a viable option to transport a child through a store while grocery shopping, without having the impossible task of having to maneuver a wheelchair and a traditional grocery cart at the same time.

According to tecnibilt.com, the cart is named after Caroline, the special needs daughter of Drew Ann and David Long. Drew Ann Long saw the need for Caroline’s Cart after realizing her daughter would outgrow a typical shopping cart.

Knowing what was needed, she founded Parent Solution Group, LLC, designed the cart, applied for a patent, and enlisted the services of legal and business professionals to help her bring the cart to market.