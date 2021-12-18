YMCA Programs Topic At Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Christmas Luncheon

Facebook

Daniel Tinch, executive director for Bryan YMCA, and Cindy Chancey, group fitness coordinator, were speakers at the CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Christmas luncheon Monday, Dec. 13th at First Presbyterian Church, Montpelier.

Both offered information about the YMCA programs and outlined the benefits of the Silver Sneakers program for seniors. Auxiliary members brought paper products to donate to Helping Hands Food Pantry.

Shown with these donations are from left to right, front row—Joyce Schelling, Dorothy Briner, Marty Brace, Kim Morrell, Margaret Zochinsky, Ruth Ramsey, and Gloria Poorman, auxiliary president; back row—Connie Dunseth, Elaine Willibey, Daniel Tinch, Cindy Chancey, Patty Ledyard, Tammy Thorp, Armeda Sawmiller and Ruth Cooley.

The auxiliary thanks Jean Darby and Sharon Crowe for preparing and serving a delicious chicken casserole lunch.

Christmas cards were signed for patients and staff at CHWC-Montpelier Hospital. YMCA focuses on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Fitness programs include zumba, physical exercize equipment sessions, water aerobics, swim lessons, yoga, Thai Chi and walking/running track.

President Gloria thanked everyone involved in the “Lighting the Way to Christmas” memorial program held Dec. 5th at St. Paul’s UM Church.

The next general meeting of the auxiliary is planned Monday, Jan. 10th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s with Jim Thompson, speaker on funeral costs and prearrangements. Roll call will be “How did you celebrate the first day of the year 2022?”.