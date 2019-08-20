Carolyn Walker (1937-2019)

Carolyn S. Walker, age 82, of Archbold, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold. Prior to her retirement she had worked at the Farmland News for 10 years and then served as school secretary at the Archbold Middle School for over 25 years, retiring in 2006.

Carolyn was born in Montpelier, Ohio, on January 6, 1937, the daughter of Richard and Bertha (Armbruster) Schmunk. On December 21, 1957, she married J. Michael Walker, and he preceded her in death in 1994. She was a member of St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold. She loved following her grandchildren in sports, had served in many volunteer capacities, enjoyed walking and biking and was active with Fulton County Christmas Cheer.

Surviving are four sons, Steven (Kim) Walker, David (Karen) Walker, Thomas (Jodi) Walker and Gregory (Kim) Walker, all of Archbold; grandchildren, Kyle, Collin, Corbin, Michael, Jessica, Cayla, Derek, Toby, Adam, and Emily. She is also survived by great-grandchild, Alexandra, and one brother, Robert Schmunk of Ann Arbor, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her husband, and both parents.

Visitation for Carolyn will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Friday, August 23, 2019, in the Chapel at Fairlawn Haven. A celebration of Carolyn’s life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, at St. John’s Christian Church, with Pastor Erich Christman, officiating. Interment will be in the Archbold Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be given to St. John’s Christian Church Capital Campaign Fund or to Fulton County Christmas Cheer.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.

