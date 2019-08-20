Florence Aschliman (1919-2019)

Florence Mae Richer Aschliman entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 13, 2019 joining her husband of 66 years, Kenneth E. Aschliman (married August 6, 1940). Kenneth preceded Florence in death December 2006.

Florence lived a full blessed life (100 years, 7months) born January 13, 1919, the youngest child of Henry and Mary Richer completing the family joining her brothers Walter, Willard and Raymond growing up on the farm near Wauseon, Ohio.

Farm life taught Florence many skills that would be thematic throughout her life: sewing (made many clothes), making decorative throw rugs out of cloth remnants (rug hooking), quilting, gardening, canning, meal preparations, roses, livestock, raising turkeys, gathering endless quantities of chicken eggs and a work ethic that would prove to be an asset when she finished her “career” working in the plant of Sauder Woodworking Company. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano. Lynn (oldest son) sang to her on her last day and Florence lip-synched the words of “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder…I’ll be there!”

Florence is survived by her 6 (plus one) children: Sharon (Brad Ginter), Valetta (Gerald Kaczor), Rose (Ed Roth), Lynn (Joan), Keith (Melinda), Julia and Doug Lehman (Kim); 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Remarkably, Florence could recite the names of All her kids to the end of her journey coping with Alzheimer’s Disease.

The memorable celebration of Florence’s life was held in August 2018 in anticipation of her 100th birthday which ended with “God Be with You ‘til We Meet Again” as she was wheeled back to her room…the prophetic living good bye.

The Family is planning a private memorial on a date that is yet to be determined. Thank you to all the very special caregivers in Mom’s last years of her life. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrust with the arrangements.

Finally, “Home” … “What a day we’re sure it was joining Dad in the presence of Jesus just as He is”.

