Phyllis Hicks (1942-2019)

Phyllis J. Hicks, age 76, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 3:30 P.M. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family, after an extended illness.

Mrs. Hicks was employed by Edgerton Metal Products for more than twenty years and later at Tomco in Bryan, Ohio, from where she retired after eight years of service. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed being with her family. Phyllis J. Hicks was born on August 22, 1942, in Waynesfield, Ohio, the daughter of Carl D. and Ida Ruth (Davis) Cummins. She married Delmas Hicks on February 3, 1962, in Wapakoneta, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on December 28, 2007.

Survivors include a son, Robert (Camie) Hicks, of Edgerton; a daughter, Della (Nathan) Miller, of Bryan; a son-in-law, Chris Herman, of Edgerton; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; four sisters, Rose (Joe) Parker, of Lima, Ohio, Judy (Jack) Berning and Sandy Killian, both of Wapakoneta, Ohio, and Linda (Michael) Armitage, of Edgerton; one brother, Larry (Ruth) Cummins, of Bellevue, Missouri; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Cummins, of Lima, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Ellen Herman; and a brother, Gary Cummins.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Marion Hicks officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Home Health and Hospice Care, 1215 South Portland Street, Bryan, OH 43506.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.