Carson Watts (1936-2023)

Carson Lee Watts, age 87, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center in Bryan.

Lee retired in 1999 from the shipping department of Ohio Art Company after 47 years of service. He and his wife traveled extensively, especially in Alaska where he traveled over 7,000 miles and hiked the 330 mile long Chilkoote Pass.

Carson always came prepared with a camera around his neck. He was a very talented man with many hobbies including woodworking, painting, photography, flowers and most of all, spending time with his family.

Carson Lee Watts was born January 6, 1936, in Edon, Ohio, the son of Carl E. and Geraldine F. (Worford) Watts.

Lee married Patricia L. Wagner on February 4, 1968 in Bryan and she preceded him in death on December 4, 2017.

Lee is survived by his children, Jacquelyne (Rodney) Brewer Round Lake, New York and Rodney (Bonnie) Dommer, of Columbus, Ohio Linda (Mel) Swank, and Larry (Jean) Watts, both of Linden, Tennessee; 9 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Jaggers, of Cooney and half brother, Huber (Wanda) Watt, of Littleton, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a great granddaughter, Delilah Conway and brother-in-law, Harold Jaggers.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan with Pastor Dennis Jones officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to an organization of the donor’s choice.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com