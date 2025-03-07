Catherine Bailey (1948 – 2025)

(Swanton Resident)

Catherine Ann Bailey, age 76, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, March 4, 2025, at her son’s home in Swanton, with her loving family at her bedside.

Catherine was born May 13, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio to John George and Mary Margaret (McLeod) Spirko. She married Mark Bailey on March 18, 1989, and he preceded her in death on September 2, 2005.

Catherine was known for her unwavering dedication as she managed Tommy Adams Gas Station in Swanton, retired from the BP gas station in Maumee, and ran her own successful business, Cathy’s Cleaning Service.

Her diligence and thoroughness earned her many compliments from her customers, reflecting her strong work ethic and commitment to excellence.

Catherine cherished her role as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, taking immense pride in her family. She is survived by her children, Jim (Dawn) Carpenter, Brenda Carpenter, Carol (Gary) Burkert, and Edward Pigulski. Her legacy continues through her grandchildren, Courtney and Kyle Carpenter, Tiffany and Ashley Carter, Lindsey (Dale) Edgecomb, and Cassie (Brian) Burkert, Andrew, Alex and Alison (Curtis) Pohlman, as well as her great-grandchildren, Lilli, Hayden, Avayla, Jayce, O’Rion, Dean, and Tony. Catherine’s brother, John Spirko, also survives her.

Outside of her career and family responsibilities, Catherine enjoyed gardening and had a particular affinity for dancing to Doo Wop music, which brought her joy and connection to the simpler pleasures in life.

Catherine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mark, her parents, and her sister, Darlene Hankinson. Her passing leaves a profound void in the hearts of all who knew her.

Catherine Ann Bailey will be remembered for her love, resilience, and the positive impact she made in the lives of her family and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 10th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where services celebrating her life will begin at 12:00 (Noon), with Pastor Jerry Jones officiating. Interment will follow at East Swanton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Catherine’s memory may be made to Heartland Hospice.