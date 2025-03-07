Stephen Depew (1966 – 2025)

(Co-Owner Of United Heating And A/C)

Stephen D. Depew, age 59, of Defiance, passed away on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Steve was co-owner of United Heating and A/C with his best friend, Joe Schudel. He was a member of the Defiance Eagles.

He enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting; and had to be home everyday at 1:30 to watch The Bold and the Beautiful with his wife.

Stephen D. Depew was born on February 27, 1966, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of Steven A. and Lucinda R. (Schudel) Depew. Steve was a 1984 graduate of Ayersville High School. He married Teresa K. Fowler on February 14, 2013 in Defiance and she survives.

Steve is also survived by his children, Mercedes Depew and Matthew Johns, both of Bryan; grandchildren, Paisley and Jayden Layman; siblings, Laura (Jon) Batanian, of Toledo, Scott (Debbie) Depew, of Defiance, Tammy (Christopher) Schlachter, of Toledo, Bob (Melanie) Cameron, of Defiance, Bridgett (Jason) Mundy, of Clyde and Rich (Amy) Gamby, of Wauseon; and his mother and step-father, Lucinda and Richard Gamby, of Defiance.

He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Depew; grandparents, Bernard and Irene Schudel; niece, Mattie Jo Cameron and step-grandmother, Carolyn Gamby.

A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at a later date. Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.