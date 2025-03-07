Jeffrey Alpaugh (1956 – 2025)

(Retired From Moore Industries In Montpelier)

Jeffrey Allen Alpaugh, 68, of Bryan passed away on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

He was born on July 24, 1956 in Bryan to Paul and Catherine (Hershiser) Alpaugh. Jeff graduated from Montpelier High School and after graduation he went on to serve his country in the United States Navy from 1975 to 1977.

Jeff worked at many businesses throughout the Montpelier and Bryan area during his working career including Mohawk Tools, ITT Higbie, O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, Auto Zone, Bumper to Bumper before retiring from Moore Industries in Montpelier.

Jeff was always tinkering with cars, enjoyed watching NASCAR and as he said was interested in “anything with an engine”. He was also a member of the Montpelier American Legion.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Jeanine C. (Springer) Alpaugh; two sons, Jason (Lisa) Alpaugh and Matt Alpaugh; son-in-law, Andrew Davis, Sr.; eight grandchildren, Andrew Davis, Jr., Zachary Davis, Kaitlyn Alpaugh, Peyton Higgins, Garrett Alpaugh, Taylar Alpaugh, Zaden Alpaugh and Willow Alpaugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Amber Davis and brother Fred Alpaugh.

Per his wishes, no services will be held for Jeff. Memorials may be made in his memory to DAV of Williams County and condolences can be left online for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.