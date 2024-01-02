Catherine Wagenknecht (1951 – 2023)

(Wauseon High School Graduate)

You may have known her as Catherine Ann Ledyard born on March 24, 1951, until June 17, 1972, when she married James (Jim) Wagenknecht and became forever known as Catherine (Cathy) Ann Wagenknecht.

You may have known her from Wauseon where she was born to Charles and Leilah Ledyard and graduated from Wauseon High School. Sister to Mike Ledyard (Kris) and Norris Ledyard.

You may have known her through her husband Jim, or through her children Lori Wagenknecht (Jeff Brown) and Benjamin Wagenknecht (Elizabeth Wagenknecht).

You may have known her through her grandchildren Aaron Brown, Allyssa Wagenknecht, Leilah Wagenknecht, Vivian Wagenknecht, Evelyn Wagenknecht, and Johna Brown.

You may have known her from Lake George and Devil’s Lake where she spent her summers sailing, water skiing, and boating with the Ledyard’s and the Wagenknecht’s.

You may have known her throughout her career beginning as an LPN at Mercy Hospital downtown Toledo, OH, to Computer Land, Sarcom, Cardinal Staffing, and eventually retiring from Pomeroy.

You may have known her from Myrtle Beach where she and Jim spent a month or two during the winter for about 14 years on the beach enjoying family and friends.

You may have known her from Hamilton Lake where she and Jim retired to. She was President of the Hamilton Lake Association and involved with the Stueben County Lake Council.

You may have known her as a faithful servant of God whose faith was the cornerstone of her life since childhood. She offered spiritual leadership and companionship and led Bible studies and prayer groups in various churches over her lifetime.

Cathy wore many hats throughout her life, but the most important were loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother (Mee-Mah). She will be in our hearts forever and never forgotten.

Services for Cathy will be private. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Fair Haven Foundation, 1702 W. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46202 or to Heartland Hospice, 2720 Dupont Commerce Ct., #210, Ft. Wayne, IN 46825.

