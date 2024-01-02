Russell McQuillin (1936 – 2024)

(1954 Graduate Of Wauseon High School)

Veteran

Russell Elwin McQuillin, age 87, of Archbold, passed away January 1, 2024, at the Parkview Bryan Hospital. Russell worked as a farmer, at Sauder Woodworking, and at Samuel Mancino’s, Archbold.

Russell was born on April 12, 1936, in Wauseon, to the late Glen Elwin and Phoebe Ann (Pennington) McQuillin. He was a Wauseon High School graduate of 1954.

On June 16, 1962, Russell married his beloved bride, Ruth Ann (Crossgrove), who preceded him in death October 6, 2004. Russell served his country in the United States Army.

He enjoyed running, biking, health, and fitness. He liked to stay active and enjoyed playing pool. Russell was also a lifelong fan of the Detroit Tigers. Russell was a member of the Archbold Evangelical Church.

Surviving Russell is his son, Rodney (Tammy) McQuillin of Wauseon; son, Rick McQuillin of Archbold; and daughter, Rita McQuillin (Matt Welch) of Archbold; grandchildren, Mindi (Derek) Lynn, Leah (James) Whitmire, Micah (Rachel) McQuillin, Eric (Megan) McQuillin, Caleb (Kelsey) McQuillin; Mylee McQuillin, and Josiah McQuillin; and sister-in-law, Hazel McQuillin.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann; parents; grandson, Aaron McQuillin; and brother, Robert McQuillin.

Visitation for Russell will take place on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at the Archbold Evangelical Church, from 12pm to 6pm. A memorial service will take place at 11am, at the church, on Friday, January 5, 2024, with Pastor John Horning officiating. Burial will be private at the Pettisville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Russell requested that memorial contributions be made to the Archbold Evangelical Church or the Archbold Fire and Rescue Department.

