David “Doc” Hauer (1957-2022)

David Raymond “Doc” Hauer, age 64, of Montpelier, was called home to sing with Jesus on May 26, 2022, with his loving family at his side.

David was born in Hillsdale, Michigan, on June 6, 1957, to Harvey and Shirley Hauer. He graduated from Hillsdale, Michigan, High School in 1975.

He proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1985-1989, and worked at TRW in Fayette for 20 years.

David was a member of the Moose, American Legion and attended Lake View United Brethren Church in Camden, Michigan.

David’s two great loves were his family and Jesus. He was a gifted vocalist who found joy when singing in the choirs at St. Paul’s Methodist Church and Lake View United Brethren, as well as when playing his guitar.

David was a man of the earth who enjoyed hunting and fishing, and a beautifully skilled craftsman who could build anything out of wood.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Shirley; his wife of 35 years, Judie Hauer; his brother, Rick Hauer; and his great-grandson, Kaiser James Hug.

David will be missed tremendously by his surviving family — wife, Melinda Robison Hauer of Montpelier; brothers, Darrell Hauer of Osseo, Michigan, and Doug (Marcia) Hauer of Defiance; daughter, Deia Hutchinson of Montpelier; son, Joe Nickloy of Pioneer; daughter, Joan (Gene) Rupp of Defiance; and 42 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

David’s family reaches far beyond those already mentioned as he believed “once family, always family,” and he was so deeply loved by many. Please know that he loved all of you fiercely in return.

At David’s request there will be no funeral or visitation at this time; however, a celebration of his life will be planned for a future date.

His wish was to donate his body for research to The University of Toledo College of Medicine, with the hope of helping others.

In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory can be made to Lake View United Brethren Church in Camden, Michigan.