Cathy Owsley (1955-2022)

Cathy Owsley, age 66, of Butler, Indiana, passed away at 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Betz Nursing Home, in Auburn, Indiana, after an extended illness.
Mrs. Owsley was a member of the 1974 class of Edgerton High School and had been employed by Laurels of DeKalb in Butler for 30 years prior to her retirement.
She was an avid fisherman and reader who loved to do crosswords, travel and put puzzles together.
Cathy Owsley was born on Nov. 11, 1955, in Celina, Ohio, the daughter of Charles Robert and Johnnie Jean (Jones) Orick. She married her husband of 50 years, Bobby Owsley, on Dec. 31, 1971, in Newville, Indiana, and he survives.
Surviving in addition to her husband are one son, Elton (Corrie) Owsley of Waterloo, Indiana; one daughter, Johnnie (Bill) Jacquay of Sandy Run, Ohio; four grandchildren, Spencer and Samantha Owsley and Shannon and Dannon Jacquay; and one brother, Gerald (Teresa) Orick of Edgerton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Janet Orick.
Private family services will be held with interment in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.
Krill Funeral Service, 114 E. Hull St., has been entrusted with arrangements. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
