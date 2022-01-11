Ethel Shipe (1924-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Ethel Shipe, age 97 years, of Archbold, went to be with her Lord on January 9, 2022, in her home. She was born on July 18, 1924 in Dayton, Virginia to Mervin and Pricilla (Blosser) Shull.

She married Millard “Babe” Shipe on September 11, 1944. Moving to Ohio in the early ‘50’s, she spent the rest of her life in the Archbold area. She loved spending time with family, fishing, traveling and camping when she was able.

She always loved her church family and became a member of Pettisville Missionary Church.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband “Babe”; two brothers, Harry and Earl Shull; a grandson, Christopher; a great-granddaughter, Alexandria; and a great-great-grandson, Aden.

Ethel is survived by a brother, Jim (Hazel) Shull of Dayton, VA; two daughters, Linda (Doug) Dunlap of Stryker and Joyce Foor of Morrison, TN; 7 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and 2 step-grandchildren.

Friends may call at Short Funeral Home in Archbold from 4-8 PM on Thursday, January 13th, 2022. Services will be private with interment in the Pettisville Cemetery. The family suggests that memorials be given to CHP Hospice. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Ethel Shipe, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.