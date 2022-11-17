Cathy Williams (1961-2022)

Cathy Williams, age 61, of Morenci, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at CHP Home Care and Hospice in Defiance, OH.

Cathy was born on June 22, 1961, in Morenci, to Rollin “George” and Elaine (Kleindenst) Pontious and was a graduate of Morenci High School.

On July 7, 1979, in Morenci, she married the love of her life, Doug Williams, and he survives.

Cathy had been employed as a Meter Reader for Citizen’s Gas, retiring after 20 years of service.

Cathy was a stranger to nobody, and enjoyed fishing, softball, reading, and University of Michigan sports – especially football.

She loved cheering on her “grandstuds” and Sinny, and spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving Cathy is her husband, Doug; son Brandon (Emily) Williams; daughter, Jennifer (Chad) Wagner, four grandchildren, Griffin and Sinaycian Williams and Tanner and Hayden Wagner; two brothers, Charlie and Roger (Roxann) Pontious; six sisters, Cindy Coleman, Nancy (Mike) Thompson, Carol (Matt) Dunn, Tonya Pontious, Cheryl Pontious, and Danielle Pontious; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister-in-law, Teresa Pontious.

Per Cathy’s request, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the Williams Family for future designation. Arrangements are under the direction of Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci.