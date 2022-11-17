Elizabeth Schmitz (1969-2022)

Elizabeth Alexandria Cheyenne Schmitz, age 53, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at home.

She was born on June 14, 1969 in Bellevue, Ohio to Ray and Susan (Beaman) Kaercher.

Elizabeth went to high school in Cincinnati, Ohio. In her younger years she worked as a receptionist at a custom windows manufacturer in Florida.

She loved all animals and later in life, extended her help by taking care of a close friend’s farm animals, including horses, dogs and various others.

Elizabeth truly found this work to be enjoyable and therapeutic. She was a proud Jehovah’s Witness and loved her volunteer work at local food banks.

Elizabeth leaves behind her husband, Wayne Schmitz; children, Heaven Kaercher and Falcon (Samantha) Addouz; mother, Sue Kaercher and grandchildren, Jasmine Harrison and Nova Kaercher; many cousins, extended family and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Ray Kaercher.

At Elizabeth’s request, there will be a privately held service for her immediate family.

Memorial Contributions may be made to The Family.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

