CDR Herbert Scranton (1926 – 2026)

(Honoring A Navy Commander’s Legacy)

CDR Herbert Hugh Scranton was born April 12, 1926, in Hicksville, Ohio, to the late Ward E. Scranton and Emma C. (Bruggeman) Scranton.

He died peacefully on Thursday evening, Feb. 5, 2026, at Park View Care Center, Edgerton, Ohio. He was one week and two months shy of his 100th birthday.

He married Norma J. Keller on May 10, 1951, in Key West, Fla. They had three children and celebrated 58 years together before she died March 26, 2009. He married Patricia A. (Clark) Mitchell on May 10, 2010; she died Dec. 8, 2015.

Pat and Herb were high school sweethearts, reconnecting 66 years later after having lost their longtime spouses. It was a wonderful blessing that they were able to share almost five years together.

In the last months of his senior year at Hicksville High School, Herb enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Feb. 24, 1944, and served on submarines as a deep-sea diver doing underwater welding until an honorable discharge.

He returned home to Hicksville, but after a short time re-enlisted in the U.S. Navy, attending Officer Candidate School. As a commissioned naval officer, he served a short four-year stint as the Navy recruiter in Marion, Ohio.

Most of his naval officer service was on submarines, submarine rescue vessels, or submarine tenders. Ships he served on during his 30 years of service were the USS Pompon, USS Corsair, USS Irex, USS Medregal, USS Mackerel, USS Kittiwake, and USS Tringa. He retired with the rank of commander on May 31, 1974, with 30 years of service in the U.S. Navy.

After retirement, Herb and Norma returned to Hicksville. In the summer of 1975, they moved into their newly built home in Farmer Township, Defiance County, where he had resided since.

Herb was very active for his age; he was still driving in early October 2025 when he fell at home, causing him to need help with daily living.

Herb was a “Ford” man; he especially liked Thunderbirds and Mustangs. His first Thunderbird was a 1963, which he kept until the early 2000s.

Heads turned when other motorists pulled up beside this 99-year-old in his sporty Mustang with racing stripes. He also enjoyed creating unique “vanity” license plates for his cars.

Over the years, as he reduced the number of cars he owned, he would offer to transfer those plates to nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. The plates remain as just one of the many fond memories of “Uncle Herb.”

Actually, he referred to himself as “The Real McCoy.” This was because there were three Herbert Hugh Scrantons in the family—he was the first and the oldest, hence the “title.”

During his retirement, Herb worked at the DOTCO Company in Hicksville in the sales department; at Noah Yoder Ford in Hicksville; at Sheridan Ford, later Bryan Ford in Bryan, shuttling cars between dealers; and until just a few years ago, during harvest season, he drove wagons of grain to the elevator for Gary Vollmer.

Herb is survived by his son, Herbert H. Scranton, of Hicksville; daughter, Debra D. Robbins-Morton, of Alexandria, Va.; five grandchildren, Richard A. (Libbey) Scranton, of Aydlett, N.C.; Sarah J. (Paul) Robbins, of Wellington, New Zealand; David J. (Katie) Robbins, of Alexandria, Va.; Matthew T. Robbins, of Alexandria, Va.; Andrew M. (Brittany) Robbins, of Independence, Ky.; son-in-law, Joseph A. (Mary) Robbins, of Virginia Beach, Va.; seven great-grandchildren; nephews, Herbert H. (Mary) Scranton, of Ney, Ohio, and Richard L. (Paula) Scranton, of Hicksville, Ohio; stepchildren, John C. (Laurie) Mitchell, of Linden, Mich.; D. Scott (Karen) Mitchell, of Holmes Beach, Fla.; Dawn (Larry) Johnson, of Bel Air, Md.; nine step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; special caregiver, Barb (Mark) Poucher, of Sherwood, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Berniece Zenz, of Liberty Center, Ohio, Patricia Grine, of Montpelier, Ohio, and Sue Keller, of Gerald, Ohio; and many grand- and great-grandnieces and nephews, cousins, extended family members, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives; son, James J. Scranton; brother, Lauren L. Scranton; and nephews, Stephen A. (Karen) Scranton and Larry E. (Cheryl) Scranton, all of Hicksville.

Herbert was a 36-year member of the Bryan Moose Lodge 1064. He is a member of Defiance County Ohio First Family. His great-grandparents, Hiram Sylvester Scranton and Mary Brownlee Scranton, settled in Defiance County in 1852.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, with services to follow at noon at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Private interment will be in Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville, Ohio.

Memorials in the name of Cmdr. Herbert H. Scranton may be given to the Defiance County or Williams County Humane Society, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

